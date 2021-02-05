Captor Capital Corp. Launches Wollem Cannabis Brand

Wollem initially to be sold exclusively in Captor Retail Group dispensaries

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), one of the largest cannabis retail operators in Northern California, is very excited to announce the launch of its own cannabis product line, Wollem, through their Mellow Extracts (“Mellow”) business unit. The Wollem brand will provide consumers with high end products at competitive prices. The arrangement will benefit both the Mellow and Captor Retail Group (“CRG”) business units – providing Mellow with a consistent source of manufacturing contracts, while providing CRG’s One Plant dispensaries with high margin product offerings.



“With six dispensaries already operational and another three scheduled to come on line this quarter, it is the perfect time to release our own line of cannabis products,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “We have an excellent reputation for providing the best product at very competitive prices and we are confident our Wollem-branded cannabis products will benefit from that reputation, while also strengthening it. Leveraging our industry relationships and cultivation partners, we will be able to offer high end flower at an economical price point, passing along value to our consumer.”

The Wollem line will include premium, packaged flower, pre-rolls, and a full line of concentrates – shatter, diamonds, live resin, and vape carts. Pre-rolls and concentrates are first due to hit shelves, with dried flower expected to be added to the roster shortly after. Pre rolls, concentrates, and dried flower will be priced in a range that will be competitive with other area dispensaries, while standing out in quality.

“CRG is among the largest and most successful cannabis retailers in Northern California largely because of our reputation for carrying the best products and we could not be more excited to be the first to bring the Wollem brand to the market. We know Wollem represents our passion for the cannabis plant and we can’t wait to share it with our customers.” stated CRG CEO, Adam Wilks. “The economy has effected household incomes across California and we are bullish Wollem will provide product offerings that will appeal to both to cannabis connoisseurs and value-seeking consumers.”