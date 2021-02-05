 

Panostaja Oyj´s Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board

Panostaja Oyj      Stock Exchange Bulletin,
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange      February 5, 2021   at 15.15 p.m.


Panostaja Oyj´s Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board


Upon the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, Panostaja Oyj’s Board held an organizing meeting in which Jukka Ala-Mello was elected Chairman and Eero Eriksson was elected Deputy Chairman.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO

Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active owner. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159.

www.panostaja.fi




Wertpapier


