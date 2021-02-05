 

DGAP-News Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates (deutsch)

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
05.02.2021, 14:43  |  44   |   |   

Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates

^
DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates

05.02.2021 / 14:42
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The calculated consensus for QIAGEN is based on the estimates of 19 major banks consulted by Vara Research.

All consensus numbers are quoted in $ millions.

Consensus estimates (mean) Q4 2020 Full Year 2020
Net sales 539.1 1,838.3
Growth rate (actual) in % 30.4 20.4
Growth rate at CER in % 31.1 21.4
FX effect in percentage points 1.3 -0.7
Income from operations (adjusted)______184.7______615.1 Adjusted tax rate in % 18.0 17.8
Adjusted diluted EPS ($/share)(1) 0.64 2.10

Please note that the consensus is also available on the QIAGEN corporate website:

https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/Analysts/consensus

Notes:

CER = Constant exchange rate

(1) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to the reported results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, but should not be considered a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items - such as those listed above - should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside the ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with its competitors and its own prior periods. Includes non-GAAP sales related to the bioinformatics acquisitions.

Dislaimer:
This document has been issued by Vara Research GmbH for information purposes only and is not intended to
constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding revenues, earnings
and business developments of the relevant company. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified
by reason of the subjective character. Vara Research GmbH gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not
responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.02.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1166313 05.02.2021

°




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates (deutsch) Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates ^ DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates 05.02.2021 / 14:42 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Goldpreis fällt unter 1800 US-Dollar (2) 
US-Broker Robinhood lässt wieder freien Aktienhandel zu - auch bei Gamestop
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Europäischer Handel und vorgeschlagenes US-Listing der EcoGraf-Aktien (deutsch)
Dekabank: Dividenden im Dax für 2020 höher als erwartet
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger an den US-Börsen werden wieder etwas mutiger
Aktien New York Ausblick: Höher - Dow-Rekord greifbar
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax bleibt im Aufwind und kratzt am Rekordhoch
AKTIE IM FOKUS: RWE schlagen nach starken Eckdaten nur kurz deutlich aus
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow über 31 000 - Rekord für Nasdaq & S&P
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax lauert auf Rekordhoch nach starker Börsenwoche
Titel
Noch 8 statt 50: Robinhood schränkt weiter Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien ein
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow knickt ein - Furcht vor Marktverwerfungen
Aktien New York: Erholt - Gamestop fällt, Silber-Aktien schnellen hoch
Aktien New York: Talfahrt - Sorge vor Marktverwerfungen - Impfstoff-Enttäuschung
Aktien Frankfurt: Starker Monatsbeginn - FMC schockiert Anleger mit Gewinnziel
Sachsens Regierungschef Kretschmer: Corona-Lockerungen ab 15. Februar denkbar
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Freudensprung bei Freenet dank überraschend hoher Ausschüttungen
BP schneidet schlechter ab als erwartet
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Curevac ziehen an - Bayer will Impfstoff produzieren
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Daimler-Anleger bejubeln Pläne zum Börsengang der Truck-Sparte
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tui ex Bezugsrechte gehandelt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Noch 8 statt 50: Robinhood schränkt weiter Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien ein
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Talfahrt geht weiter - Nervosität steigt
Aktien New York: Deutliche Verluste kurz vor Zinsentscheid der US-Notenbank
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow knickt ein - Furcht vor Marktverwerfungen
Bitcoin fällt nach Rekordjagd deutlich zurück
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Pläne der Konkurrenz setzen Varta unter Druck
Aktien New York: Erholt - Gamestop fällt, Silber-Aktien schnellen hoch
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011
DAX-FLASH: Erneut hohe Verluste erwartet - Trump kann Märkte nicht beruhigen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:03 Uhr
Asien: Taiwan ist Asiens Wachstumsmotor
16:00 Uhr
Aktie: RWE überzeugt mit Zahlen und ist auch technisch im Aufwind
16:00 Uhr
TriMas Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Date
15:54 Uhr
Bespoke Extracts Welcomes Trend Expert Carly Stojsic as New Director of Marketing
15:53 Uhr
NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding
15:53 Uhr
Bohrprogramm in hochgradigen Bergbaurückständen der Mine Beaver liefert Silbergehalt von im Durchschnitt 79,0 g/t
15:52 Uhr
Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
15:51 Uhr
Krypto-Casino: „Kryptowährung der kleinen Leute“ oder Scherzwährung? Dogecoin im Experten-Check
15:49 Uhr
US-Anleihen: Wenig verändert zu Handelsbeginn
15:45 Uhr
Dow Jones – Durchmarsch bis ans Allzeithoch