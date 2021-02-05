 

Jubilant Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Robert Glassman to its Board of Directors

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the addition of Robert Glassman, M.D., to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Glassman will serve as an independent, non-executive director, effective February 1, 2021. 

"Rob's experience and insights will bring new dimension to the company as we chalk our growth strategy and we warmly welcome him to our board," said Hari Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Therapeutics.

"Rob is a recognized leader in the biopharma industry and his oncology background and financial acumen will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic goals," said Syed Kazmi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics.

Dr. Glassman is the venture partner in public equity for OrbiMed Advisors, with more than 17 years of experience in investment banking, most recently having served as Managing Director and Vice Chairman in the Global Investment Banking Group at Credit Suisse since 2015. Prior to Credit Suisse, Dr. Glassman was with Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity where he oversaw a very successful healthcare portfolio. Earlier, he consulted for a wide range of healthcare clients in the U.S. and Europe at McKinsey & Company. Formerly a board-certified hematologist-oncologist, he remains on the faculty of Weill Cornell as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine. Dr. Glassman received his AB magna cum laude from Harvard College and an MD from Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and his fellowship in hematology and oncology at Weill Cornell. He was an investigator at Rockefeller University in the laboratory of Hidesaburo Hanafusa where he received Howard Hughes Medical Institute and American Cancer Society awards. He currently serves on the Boards of Taurus Therapeutics, Umoja Biopharma and Pharvaris.

"I am honored to join the board of Jubilant Therapeutics and contribute to the important work the company is doing in the areas of genetically-defined cancers and autoimmune disorders," said Dr. Glassman. "Their portfolio of targeted therapeutics is truly differentiated and potentially transformative for patients".

About Jubilant Therapeutics

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically-defined patient populations. The Company's entrepreneurial-minded leadership and scientific teams strive for speed and efficiency by employing a business model that leverages the proven and synergistic capabilities of Jubilant Pharmova's value chain and shared services. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members.  For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

