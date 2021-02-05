 

DGAP-News Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates

05.02.2021 / 14:42
The calculated consensus for QIAGEN is based on the estimates of 19 major banks consulted by Vara Research.

All consensus numbers are quoted in $ millions.

Consensus estimates (mean)                   Q4 2020      Full Year 2020
Net sales                                                         539.1             1,838.3
Growth rate (actual) in %                               30.4                   20.4
Growth rate at CER in %                               31.1                   21.4
FX effect in percentage points                       1.3                     -0.7
Income from operations (adjusted)______184.7______615.1
Adjusted tax rate in %                                   18.0                 17.8
Adjusted diluted EPS ($/share)(1)                 0.64                 2.10

Please note that the consensus is also available on the QIAGEN corporate website:

https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/Analysts/consensus

Notes:

CER = Constant exchange rate


(1) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes
should be considered in addition to the reported results prepared in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, but should not be
considered a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items - such as those
listed above - should be excluded from adjusted results when they are
outside the ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to
period, or affect the comparability of results with its competitors and its
own prior periods. Includes non-GAAP sales related to the bioinformatics
acquisitions.

Dislaimer:
This document has been issued by Vara Research GmbH for information purposes only and is not intended to
constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding revenues, earnings
and business developments of the relevant company. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified
by reason of the subjective character. Vara Research GmbH gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not
responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

 

