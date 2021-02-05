 

DGAP-Adhoc SMT Scharf AG: Management and Supervisory boards approve downlisting to Munich Stock Exchange's m:access segment

05-Feb-2021 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamm in Westphalia, February 5, 2021 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG has passed a resolution today to downlist the company's shares to the m:access quality segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange.

Given this, SMT Scharf AG will apply for the revocation of its admission to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the Prime Standard segment, and assumes this revocation will take effect at the end of the acceptance period for the mandatory offer by shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung. In parallel, SMT Scharf AG will apply for the shares to be included in the m:access segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange with the aim of ensuring that the shares are included in the m:access segment before the revocation of admission takes effect. Furthermore, the company will apply for the inclusion of its shares in the Quotation Board of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which is to follow, on a seamless basis, the termination of the admission to the Regulated Market. The shares' XETRA listing will continue regardless of this transition.

The decision to downlist was made in connection with the mandatory offer submitted by the shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), which also constitutes a delisting offer (Section 39 (2) and (3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]). The offer document was published on February 2, 2021, and the acceptance period will last until the end of March 2, 2021.

