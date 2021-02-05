 

Maisha Glover Joins Booz Allen Hamilton to Drive Strategy and Transformation for National Security Clients

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that Maisha Glover has joined the firm as a senior vice president and market strategy leader in the firm’s National Security business.

Glover brings more than 25 years of experience with clients in the intelligence community (IC), Department of Defense (DoD), and others in the public and private sectors with a focus on large-scale transformation. As an expert advisor on topics including digital and analytics strategy; the future of work; and diversity, equity, and inclusion in the IC, Glover will help Booz Allen clients advance their missions through innovative technologies and workforce readiness. She was most recently a senior client development advisor in the Public Sector practice of McKinsey & Company.

“As our national security threats grow more complex and diverse, the ability to transform defense and intelligence operations with advanced technologies and talent is critical,” said Judi Dotson, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s National Security business. “Maisha’s years of experience as a change agent in the national security space, including as a mission client, bring a distinct perspective to how to address these needs. Her deep involvement in strategy, growth, and market development initiatives for both the DoD and IC will be a tremendous asset as we continue to deliver high impact and performance at Booz Allen’s unique intersection of technology, mission, and consulting.”

Prior to McKinsey, Glover held senior leadership positions at SAIC and Leidos, leveraging specialized, high-impact technology and talent solutions for competitive positioning and mission success. She also served in multiple roles as a policy and counterterrorism analyst for the U.S. government.

“In a national security environment, success isn’t just about having the most advanced technology, it’s about the ability to transform the enterprise and workforce to apply the best integrated solutions to specific mission needs and environments—understanding not only where strategic threats exist today but how they will evolve,” said Glover. “I am pleased to bring my skills in this area to the dynamic National Security team at Booz Allen, which is well positioned to solve our clients’ toughest challenges through advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and cybersecurity, as well as our skilled and diverse IC talent.”

Glover holds bachelor’s degrees in public administration and liberal arts from Kentucky State University and a Juris Doctorate from American University’s Washington College of Law. She serves on the board of advisors for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, a nonpartisan organization that brings together public, private, and academic sectors of the intelligence and national security communities to collaboratively develop practical and creative solutions to national security problems.

As senior vice president at Booz Allen, Glover will report to Judi Dotson. Under Dotson’s leadership, Booz Allen’s National Security business provides essential, integrated support and leading-edge solutions for intelligence missions, enhancing the security, economic wellbeing, health, and safety of people in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about Booz Allen’s Intelligence expertise, visit www.boozallen.com/intelligence

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)



