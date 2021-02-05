 

Garmin prevails in Philips patent dispute

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 14:32  |  46   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced total victory in a trade lawsuit brought by Philips North America, LLC and Koninklijke Philips NV against Garmin. An Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) at the International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an initial determination on Feb. 4, 2021, finding that Philips’ asserted patents were invalid and did not cover Garmin’s popular wearable devices.

“Garmin is very pleased with the ALJ’s initial determination and conclusion that Philips’ patents are invalid and not infringed by Garmin’s products,” said Andrew Etkind, Garmin’s vice president and General Counsel. “This result was abundantly clear from the start. Garmin has repeatedly taken a stand against meritless patent lawsuits, and it is our consistent policy to fight baseless patent claims.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Garmin Ltd!
Short
Basispreis 128,46€
Hebel 12,94
Ask 0,67
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 103,34€
Hebel 7,44
Ask 1,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The initial determination is subject to review by the ITC. Garmin was represented by a team led by Scott Stevens and Kirk Bradley of Alston & Bird LLP.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garmin prevails in Philips patent dispute Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced total victory in a trade lawsuit brought by Philips North America, LLC and Koninklijke Philips NV against Garmin. An Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Gilead Sciences Announces 4.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2021 Dividend
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Garmin unveils Lily, its smallest smartwatch with big style
26.01.21
Garmin announces EASA approval for the GI 275 electronic flight instrument
26.01.21
Garmin: Halten die Freitzeittrends nach der Corona-Pandemie an?
20.01.21
Garmin Honored with Consecutive On-Time Delivery Awards from Airbus Helicopters
19.01.21
Garmin Ltd. schedules its fourth quarter 2020 earnings call
13.01.21
Garmin receives consecutive Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?