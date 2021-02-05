Conversion Labs Appoints Seasoned Financial and Operational Executive, Marc Benathen, as Chief Financial Officer

Benathen is an accomplished senior financial and operational executive with 18 years of experience leading multiple areas of finance and operations, including corporate strategy, procurement and supply chain, technology, legal and customer service. He also brings to the company experience in team building and leading complex capital market transactions, M&A and joint ventures, as well as leadership of cross-functional business initiatives.

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVLB), a leading direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, has appointed Marc Benathen as chief financial officer, effective March 1. He succeeds Juan Manuel Piñeiro Dagnery, who will continue as chief revenue officer.

“Marc’s extensive financial knowledge, operational experience, and business analytics capabilities are a great fit with our growing team of industry experts,” commented Justin Schreiber, CEO of Conversion Labs. “His senior-level financial experience at a NYSE-listed company involved in eCommerce also fits well with our rapidly growing direct-to-consumer telemedicine business. We expect Marc’s contributions to prove invaluable as we work to advance Conversion Labs to its next level of operational growth and expansion.”

For the past seven years, Benathen has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Blink Fitness, a fast-growing national fitness company with both traditional gym locations and digital offerings. He served as an integral member of Blink’s executive committee, which oversaw the growth of the company from 20 to 107 locations nationwide. He also led the ground-up build of the finance and operational departments reporting to him.

At Blink, he was responsible for leading numerous financial and strategic initiatives during his tenure, including multi-hundred-million-dollar capital market transactions, M&A, joint ventures, and pricing initiatives, and helping to successfully steer the company’s national expansion.

Prior to Blink, he served as senior manager of corporate finance at Ann, Inc., a $2 billion public specialty women’s retailer with more than 1,000 locations, four divisions (Ann Taylor, LOFT, Ann Taylor Factory, and LOFT Outlet), and e-Commerce and global manufacturing operations. Benathen oversaw a $160 million plan for new store development, remodels, new technology adoption and eCommerce expansion. He co-led a new omni-channel business effort that added $15 million in incremental profits over a two-year period.