Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Change of Bank’s Name

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:EFBI), the holding company for Eagle Savings Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has received regulatory approval to change the Bank’s legal name from Eagle Savings Bank to EAGLE.bank. Later this year, the Company plans to register as a bank holding company with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cincinnati in connection with EAGLE.bank’s acceptance of the universal bank charter as provided for under Ohio law.

Gary Koester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated “We are excited to announce that during the second quarter of 2021 we will transition over to EAGLE.bank from our eaglesavings.com domain to provide an even more secure banking experience. To maintain our technological leadership among community banks and to meet the challenges of the future, EAGLE.bank will continue to invest heavily in state-of-the-art technology. Changing our domain name is another step toward ensuring our customer’s security. The .BANK domain is an industry-led cybersecurity initiative providing banks and our customers with protection against fraud and preparing our platforms for the digital movement. Only a bank can register for a .BANK domain. This change will help to prevent phishing attacks against our employees, customers and vendors by providing a visual identification cue for our emails and website. Therefore, all future communications from us will use EAGLE.bank. In the meantime, website redirection and email forwarding will remain in place for the foreseeable future.”