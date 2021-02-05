Performance Food Group Company to Participate in the 2021 CAGNY Virtual Conference

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference.

PFG will webcast its presentation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 3:10 p.m. ET. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com.