 

Performance Food Group Company to Participate in the 2021 CAGNY Virtual Conference

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference.

PFG will webcast its presentation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 3:10 p.m. ET. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.



