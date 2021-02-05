 

PDF Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of smart manufacturing analytics and connectivity platforms for the semiconductor and electronics industries, announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on February 18, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate on the call, please dial (877) 221-5831 within the United States and Canada, or (706) 902-1220 outside of the United States and Canada. You do not need a passcode, just reference the "PDF Solutions' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Call.”  The teleconference will be webcast simultaneously on the company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts.

An archive of the call will remain available until March 20, 2021. To hear the replay when calling from within the United States or Canada, call (855) 859-2056. When calling from outside of the United States or Canada, call (404) 537-3406. The access code for both replay options is 8499810. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website.

About PDF Solutions

As a leader in advanced data analytics, machine learning, and equipment connectivity, PDF Solutions provides comprehensive end-to-end platforms for smart manufacturing connectivity, data collection and management, and machine-learning analytics for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, enabling companies to improve yield, quality, and reliability across the entire product lifecycle. Organizations of all sizes around the world rely on the Exensio and Cimetrix platforms to connect, collect, monitor and analyze data at any scale to drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com.

PDF Solutions, Exensio, Cimetrix and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

     
Company Contacts:      
Adnan Raza Sonia Segovia   Joe Diaz
Chief Financial Officer  IR Coordinator     Lytham Partners, LLC        
(408) 516-0237  (408) 938-6491      (602) 889-9700
adnan.raza@pdf.com  sonia.segovia@pdf.com  pdfs@lythampartners.com 



