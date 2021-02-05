 

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY AND TIMING OF THE FOURTH QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Almere, The Netherlands
February 5, 2021
  
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report operating results for the 2020 fourth quarter (which ended on December 31, 2020) at approximately:

  • 18:00 p.m. Continental European Time Thursday, February 25, 2021
  • 12:00 p.m. US Eastern Time Thursday, February 25, 2021

ASM International will furthermore host an investor conference call and webcast on Friday,
February 26, 2021, at 15:00 p.m. Continental European Time (9:00 a.m. – US Eastern Time).

The teleconference dial-in numbers are as follows:

  • United States:
+1 646 7413 167
  • International
+44 (0) 8444 819 752 
  • The Netherlands:
+31 (0)20 79 566 14
  • Access Code:
9692511

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible at www.asm.com.
                     
About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


