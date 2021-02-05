 

The Appeal of Digitized Payment Solutions Continues to Grow

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The boom in the digital payments market is the result of several major factors. These include improvements in internet infrastructure in developing nations, easier to use applications, various innovations in hardware and software such as mobile wallets, P2P mobile payments, real-time payments and cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, this industry was already gaining traction at an exponential rate before the pandemic. However, after the implementation of social distancing rules, cashless payments have become an appealing alternative for billions of people. And, according to a story in CPA Practical Advisor, digital payments are expected to reach USD 6.6 Trillion in 2021, a 40% jump in two years. XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

The pandemic has accelerated the move to digital payments, with a sense of urgency not seen before across the B2B landscape. A report by Forbes indicates that the pandemic disrupted business as usual and required vast numbers of employees to work remotely, leaving companies with old legacy payment systems locked in buildings and paper checks piled up in office inboxes across the country. Juniper Research recently indicated that virtual card adoption has increased, with expectations to total over USD 5 trillion in transaction value by 2025. In addition, the overall volume of B2B transactions is also accelerating. According to Deloitte, B2B payments in the U.S. were expected to rise from USD 16.5 Trillion in 2014 to USD 20.1 Trillion in 2020.

XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF) just announced breaking news that, 'it will launch its payment solution as a continuation of the Black Fox restaurant management tracking app.

BlackFox is an application developed exclusively for restaurant and bar managers and servers.  Their seamless cash-out process provides managers with calculation and management of tip-outs,  tip reporting management of due-backs and reporting to accounting.  Clients include Franworks, one of Canada's largest hospitality groups in the casual dining segment, State & Main, The Keg, Original Joes, and the Rowden Group.

