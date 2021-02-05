Silvergate Announces Virtual Participation at Canaccord Genuity’s Digital Asset Symposium

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Alan Lane, chief executive officer, and Ben Reynolds, chief strategy officer, will present at Canaccord Genuity’s Digital Assets Symposium at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergatebank.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.