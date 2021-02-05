 

TOTAL SE Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 15:05  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date

Total number of shares

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Total S.E.!
Short
Basispreis 38,17€
Hebel 11,82
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 32,05€
Hebel 10,43
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

January 31, 2021

2,653,124,025

2,784,212,357

A total number of 2,808,598,660 voting rights are attached to the 2,653,124,025 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 24,386,303 voting rights attached to the 24,386,303 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TOTAL SE Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) Regulatory News: TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT): Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings January 31, 2021 2,653,124,025 2,784,212,357 A total number of 2,808,598,660 voting rights are …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Gilead Sciences Announces 4.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2021 Dividend
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:07 Uhr
United States: Total Adds 2.2 GW to its U.S. Solar Portfolio and Covers All Its Power Consumption in the Country With Green Electricity
04.02.21
ROUNDUP: Corona brockt Shell Milliarden-Verlust ein - Aktie verliert
04.02.21
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
29.01.21
Crashgefahr? Hier sind 5 bärenstarke Aktien gegen Börsenstress
25.01.21
TOTAL SE: Notice of Redemption Dated 25 January 2021
21.01.21
JEFFERIES stuft TOTAL SA auf 'Buy'
19.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
19.01.21
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
18.01.21
Aktien Europa: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen zum Wochenstart
18.01.21
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
593
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich