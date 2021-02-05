Oshkosh Corporation named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE

The Company is ranked third in the “Construction and Farm Machinery” category and this is the third time Oshkosh Corporation has received this award.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named one of the 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE. Ranked by industry peers, Oshkosh Corporation is one of more than 330 companies to earn this designation.

“We are thrilled to be included among this prestigious list of global employers,” said Emma McTague, Oshkosh Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “At Oshkosh Corporation, we are guided by our core values, our People First culture and our commitment to deliver innovative solutions and products that make a difference around the world.”

In addition to being named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, one of America’s Top 250 Best-Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere and has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

The full list of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies can be viewed at https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/2021/ or in the February 2021 issue of FORTUNE. The methodology can be viewed here: https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/methodology-worlds-most-admire ....

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, Oshkosh Airport Products and London. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

, All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and others to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies and the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees; and the cyclical nature of the Company’s Access Equipment, Commercial and Fire & Emergency markets, which are particularly impacted by the strength of U.S. and European economies and construction seasons.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005321/en/