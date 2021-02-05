Neovasc Comments on Journal of the American Heart Association Publication

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today announced that the Journal of the American Heart Association has published an article entitled, “Angina Severity, Mortality, and Healthcare Utilization Among Veterans with Stable Angina”. The prestigious journal is the official publication of the American Heart Association, and the article offers important insights into the burden of angina on both patients and healthcare systems.



The article, authored by Mina Owlia, M.D., New York University School of Medicine, explored the relationship between Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) angina severity classification and all-cause mortality and healthcare utilization. The retrospective analysis of veterans in the United States utilized natural language processing to identify over 14,000 patients suffering from angina.

The study found that patients suffering from angina had worse outcomes and higher rates of healthcare utilization than patients without angina. Importantly, patients with more severe classes of angina, CCS III & IV, had markedly worse outcomes than CCS I & II. During a median follow-up of 3.4 years, all-cause mortality rates were 4.58, 4.60, 6.22, and 6.83 per 100 person years for CCS classes I, II, III, and IV, respectively. Multivariable adjusted hazard ratios for all-cause mortality comparing CCS II, III, and IV with those in class I were 1.05 (95% CI, 0.95–1.15), 1.33 (95% CI, 1.20–1.47), and 1.48 (95% CI, 1.25–1.76), respectively. Hospitalizations, stenting procedures and bypass graft surgeries were also more likely to occur in patients with the most severe classes of angina.

“Angina is a predictor of poor outcomes for patients and as indicated in this large study, CCS classification as used in the original Reducer COSIRA study was indeed a very good measure to focus on,” said Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “CCS classiﬁcation in this study was positively associated with all-cause mortality and healthcare utilization for cardiovascular causes. Compared with CCS class I, those with CCS class III or IV angina symptom severity near the time of angina diagnosis experienced a 33% to 48% higher all-cause mortality rate over the median 3-year follow-up in this study. Furthermore, the incremental costs for the healthcare system associated with CCS classes III and IV, compared to CCS class I were over $6000.00 per year higher in this study.” He continued, “We would like to thank the authors for their important contribution to the understanding of the consequences of angina and encourage others to continue to study the burden of the condition.”