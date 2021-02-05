 

OMNIQ’s Q Shield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Georgia to Crack Down on Crime and Enforce Uninsured and Registration Violations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

  • There are approximately 36 million uninsured vehicles traversing our nation's roads every day
  • States are losing millions of dollars from unregistered vehicles on the road
  • Business model based on recurring revenue share
  • OMNIQ’s Q Shield “battle proven” “Safe City” systems are deployed in sensitive areas around the world preventing terror and crimes.
  • Company provides machine vision solutions to empower safe and smart cities
  • Solution will assist city to identify and issue citations for insurance and registration violations and issue timely information and alerts to local Police departments for vehicles on a law enforcement wanted list or involved in criminal activity

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has been selected by a city in the state of Georgia to deploy its Q Shield vehicle recognition systems (VRS) technology to identify any vehicle driving through city which is uninsured or in violation of its registration requirements. Q Shield addresses a problem in Georgia that is endemic across the United States, that approximately 36 million uninsured vehicles are traversing our nation's roads every day and states are losing millions of dollars from unregistered vehicles on the road.

Q Shield, OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition and decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ AI-based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S. Based on superior accuracy and patented features like identification of make and color combined with superior accuracy based on the sophisticated algorithm and machine learning that largely depends on accumulated provided by thousands of sensors already deployed.

OMNIQ’s “Battle Proven” AI-based Machine Vision systems are installed in over 30 airports in the US, including JFK, La Guardia, LAX, Miami and many others, as well as in sensitive areas worldwide, for Safe City/Security purposes.

“When a vehicle that does not have the required liability coverage or is in violation of the vehicle registration requirements passes Q Shield’s sensors, deployed throughout the city, in real-time OMNIQ’s Q Shield system triggers a 'notice of violation' which will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner,” said Sandy Mayer VP Sales and Marketing OMNIQ Vision.

