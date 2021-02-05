The AZEK Company Announces Upcoming Investor and ESG Conference Schedule

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) (“AZEK”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, announced today its participation in the following investor and ESG conferences:

Baird 2021 Sustainability Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 24th

Fireside Chat: 3:30pm (ET)

Participants: Jon Skelly, Senior Vice President Strategy & Execution, and Amanda Cimaglia, Vice President, ESG

RBC Capital Markets Global ESG Conference

Date: Thursday, February 25th

Fireside Chat: 1:45 p.m. (ET)

Participants: Jon Skelly, Senior Vice President Strategy & Execution, and Amanda Cimaglia, Vice President, ESG

The Company’s presentation at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website, investors.azekco.com. To listen to the presentation, please go to the "Investors" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly following the conference on our website, and will be accessible for a limited time.

To find additional information about AZEK including the most recent investor presentation please visit investors.azekco.com.

About The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low- maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information please visit azekco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005332/en/