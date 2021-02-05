 

Itamar Medical Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (“Itamar Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,049,130 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of $22.75 per ADS. The Company is selling 1,968,466 ADSs and one of its shareholders, Viola Growth 2 A.V. Limited Partnership (the “Selling Shareholder”), is selling 1,080,664 ADSs in the offering. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares of the Company. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $44.8 million and the gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder from the offering are expected to be approximately $24.6 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company and the Selling Shareholder have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 457,369 ADSs in aggregate at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler, Cowen and SVB Leerink are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses. A prospectus supplement related to the offering (including the accompanying prospectuses) will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co. 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

