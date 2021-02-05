TriMas Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Date

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.

To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (800) 353-6461 (Confirmation Code 6413483) and ask to be connected to the TriMas fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at www.trimascorp.com, under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.