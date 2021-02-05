Bespoke Extracts Welcomes Trend Expert Carly Stojsic as New Director of Marketing

For the past 15 years, Stojsic has applied her well-known and seasoned trend expertise to specialty and mass market brands operating within the lifestyle and retail industries. Her acumen in trend forecasting, presentation, unearthing innovative insights, achieving experiential customer engagement, and delivering impactful content marketing and market education, across all categories, has earned her distinction as a much sought after speaker and marketing advisor.

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced the appointment of industry trend expert Carly Stojsic as the Company’s new Director of Marketing. Reporting directly to Bespoke CEO Danny Pollack, Stojsic will lead, guide and implement all aspects of the Company’s brand-building and product marketing strategies.

For six years, Stojsic served as Market Editor and Senior Trend Specialist for WGSN, the global authority on consumer and design trends. In 2017, she was invited to present her macro consumer trend forecast, titled “The Builds and Collapses of Dimensions on the Trendscape” at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She has also conducted deep research on topics that have included “Cannabis as a Mega-Category,” new consumer behaviors, style trends, CPG/retail best practices and innovations. She has worked with brands that have included Gucci, Miu Miu (Prada Group), HBC, Joe Fresh, P&G, Starbucks and Walmart, among many others. Her consultative work in the cannabis space has included projects with 48North, Dosist, Calyx Wellness and various retailers, as well as brand management with Khalifa Kush Enterprises (Supreme Cannabis Company). Stojsic is perhaps best known in the industry for her ability to capture and captivate audiences with mind-blowing content.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carly as a key new member of Bespoke Extract’s leadership team,” stated Pollack. “We fully expect that she will successfully leverage her proven expertise in creative marketing and building meaningful brand partnerships with key industry stakeholders to measurably impact market awareness and appreciation for Bespoke’s brand and our growing line of high quality, hemp-derived CBD formulations.”

Stojsic added, “I’m looking forward to applying my experience and skillset to help establish Bespoke Extracts as one of the CBD industry’s most trusted brands – a brand that I’ve quickly come to learn is truly synonymous with excellence.”