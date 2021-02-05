 

NB Private Equity Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that William Maltby, a Director of the Company, has purchased 8,333 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr Maltby holds 17,833 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.04 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).


Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

William Maltby


Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited


b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77




Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code
GG00B1ZBD492


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)  GBP 1,200.00 pence per share

Volume(s) 8,333


d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume  8,333
- Price  GBP 1,200.00 pence per share
- Principal amount  GBP 99,996.00


e) Date of the transaction

4 February 2021


f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
NB Private Equity: Investor Presentation
15.01.21
NB Private Equity: Increased Semi-Annual Dividend
13.01.21
NB Private Equity: Monthly NAV Update - December 2020