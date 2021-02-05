 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.02.2021 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hadrian
Last name(s): von Siemens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Nathalie
Last name(s): von Siemens
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
134.94 EUR 398073.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
134.9400 EUR 398073.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64512  05.02.2021 



