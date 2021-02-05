 

ZASH Enters Into Binding Letter of Intent With Ficto Video Sharing Social Platform

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) – Vinco Ventures through its partnership with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, the entertainment industry disrupter, today further asserted its momentum, announcing the signing of a binding letter of intent with Ficto Video Sharing Social Platform. Ficto, a Social Video Content Platform bridges the gap between traditional streaming and next gen demand in show engagement, viewer participation, creator’s ability profit, and brands to achieve goals through customized advertising technology.

The deal expands ZASH’s ecosystem by combining elements of leading social platforms with the ability to stream content to viewers globally, while encouraging user participation. Featuring capabilities including real time fan engagement, fan voting, and locale-based shows Ficto will bolster the ZASH ecosystem leading to continued content technology disruption. Ficto bridges the “last mile” between the best of the streaming services and the best of the social media apps.

The deal also highlights ZASH’s expanded syndication through same day streaming including the upcoming launch of Everyday Edisons, the multi-Emmy Award winning television show. Through this collaboration, Everyday Edisons has plans to test syndication in select markets nationwide while also currently in negotiations with several of the largest foreign media companies for a Global launch in India in its traditional television format.

“We foresee an incredible result from this alignment," said Jaeson Ma, co-founder of ZASH. “Their delivery of quality produced short form content and user engagement and interaction with that content and with each other, is in the forefront of the entertainment industry today. When ZASH talks about disrupting media, we look for ways to deliver high-tech content – and Ficto is it. The platform allows us to satisfy consumer demand – where they are – reaching their personal devices. Covering all bases, it allows for formats in short form, long form and clip form.”

“Ficto is looking forward to outstanding new programming with ZASH involving Everyday Edisons and other shows," said Mike Esola, CEO at Ficto. “ZASH is positioned in such a way, that their technologies, analytics and distribution fully realize the potential of how content is valued among today’s consumers.”

“Ficto has established a good baseline of monetization with some of the world’s largest brands,” said ZASH Co-Founder Vincent Butta. “ZASH can amplify and expand that monetization effort via our extensive reach via influencer networks, direct content distribution platforms and other related ZASH platform companies. Through these platforms we can drive deeper and more meaningful engagement that brands demand, while at the same time increasing traffic both to and from Ficto. Our extensive experience in this area and long-standing relationships with brands will further accelerate monetization.”

