Bombardier to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021   

On February 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and full year 2020 results.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at http://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-392-1587, passcode: 3221229# or 1-877-395-0279, passcode: 3221229# (toll-free in North America) +800 4222 8835, passcode: 3221229# (overseas calls) In French: (with translation) 514-861-1381, passcode: 5935392# or 1-877-695-6175, passcode: 5935392# (toll-free in North America) +800 4222 8835, passcode: 5935392# (overseas calls)

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

