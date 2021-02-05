 

Freddie Mac Prices $369 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates

Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s eighth ML Certificate offering and its second under the sustainability bonds moniker.

The company expects to guarantee approximately $369 million in fixed- and floating rate ML Certificates (ML-08 Certificates) that are supported by pools of fixed- and floating rate TELs. Freddie Mac has divided the securities into California only, non-California classes, allowing California’s state tax exemption to pass through to investors in the California classes and SIFMA-based classes. The ML-08 Certificates are expected to settle on or about February 11, 2021.

The ML Certificates are designated as “sustainability bonds” within Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds Framework. The proceeds will be used to finance multifamily properties that (a) finance affordable housing to low-to-moderate-income families, (b) may have features, or are located in areas, that further economic opportunity for residents and (c) may include certain environmental impact features.

Class Principal/
Notional Amount (mm) 		Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-US $174.930 12.58 S + 26 1.877% 1.607% $102.9888
A-CA $130.969 13.23 S + 26 1.896% 1.637% $102.9922
A-FL $64.036 11.19 S + 35 SIFMA + 35 SIFMA + 35 $100.0000
X-US $174.930 12.19 T + 200 1.846% 3.272% $18.7904
X-CA $130.969 12.06 T + 225 1.746% 3.514% $17.2175
X-FL Non-Offered

Details

