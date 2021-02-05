Øresundsbron Annual Report 2020

With 4.8 million single road journeys and millions of train passengers, the Øresund Bridge continued to provide opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Øresund waterway in 2020. This is despite the fact that the link was impacted by the corona pandemic and a 38.6 per cent decline in road traffic compared to 2019. Freight traffic remained almost unchanged during the year, with car and coach traffic accounting for the decline.

Road traffic in the first ten weeks of the year was on a par with the previous year. However, Øresund Bridge traffic and revenue were affected by the pandemic for the rest of the year. Government restrictions and stricter entry rules combined with increased home-working, non-existent leisure trips and more virtual meetings all impacted traffic across the waterway.

"We can see that border controls, restrictions and more time at home have impacted traffic across Øresund. But at the same time, an average of around 12,500 road journeys per day shows that the bridge continues to be an important link for many people and businesses. The year also marked the bridge’s 20th anniversary, but celebrations were adapted due to the pandemic,” says Linus Eriksson, CEO, Øresund Bridge.

Passenger traffic across the Øresund Bridge declined by 41.7 per cent compared to 2019 – including a decline in leisure traffic of 44 per cent, cash customers by 51.8 per cent and business traffic by 48.5 per cent. Commuter traffic saw less of a fall at 26.8 per cent.

Freight traffic was almost at the same level as last year. The number of vans increased by 3.8 per cent, the number of lorries declined by 1.4 per cent while overall freight traffic declined by just 0.6 per cent.

"Freight traffic has continued to use the bridge throughout the pandemic, which is positive both for the Consortium’s bottom line and because vital deliveries have been able to continue in both countries. Our more attractive prices for Longer Combination Vehicles (LCVs) have made a positive difference to both companies and the environment,” says Linus Eriksson.

During March and April, overall traffic fell by 60-70 per cent compared to the same period last year. From mid-May, traffic gradually began to increase again, with recovery continuing into late summer as the strict entry rules were partially eased. However, following the increased spread of infection and new restrictions, traffic declined again in the autumn.