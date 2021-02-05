Mitesco CEO Reports on Progress and Its Improving Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today provided the following insight as to its business and operations, as well as its capital structure.



“The new year has been action-packed,” noted Larry Diamond, CEO. He continued, “With the achievement of a number of significant milestones the Company is positioned better than ever to execute its plan. First, we have opened our initial clinic location, and expect definitive agreements for at least three (3) more shortly, in addition to existing letters of intent for two new (2) sites. Secondly, our equity holders have shown increased interest, moving our common stock price up sharply, and with it our market cap, which now has reached $100 million. Further, the investment banking community has presented numerous offers for long term financing, a reflection of our long-term outlook. Lastly, our management team and friends of the Company have invested over $2 million in the last week, through restricted stock purchases, a true testimonial to their commitment to the Company. These are all extremely gratifying and mark a new level of strength moving forward.”