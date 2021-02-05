 

Mitesco CEO Reports on Progress and Its Improving Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 16:12  |  66   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today provided the following insight as to its business and operations, as well as its capital structure.

“The new year has been action-packed,” noted Larry Diamond, CEO.  He continued, “With the achievement of a number of significant milestones the Company is positioned better than ever to execute its plan. First, we have opened our initial clinic location, and expect definitive agreements for at least three (3) more shortly, in addition to existing letters of intent for two new (2) sites. Secondly, our equity holders have shown increased interest, moving our common stock price up sharply, and with it our market cap, which now has reached $100 million. Further, the investment banking community has presented numerous offers for long term financing, a reflection of our long-term outlook. Lastly, our management team and friends of the Company have invested over $2 million in the last week, through restricted stock purchases, a true testimonial to their commitment to the Company. These are all extremely gratifying and mark a new level of strength moving forward.”

Providing further support for the position of the management team, the Company reported on a number of items, generally occurring in the last week:

  •  Over the last month the composition of its shareholder base has substantially increased from 860 holders as of January 6, 2021, to over 5,800 holders as of last week, according to reports from Depository Trust Company (DTC) on its NOBO form;
  •  The Company has reached an agreement with its convertible debt holder to eliminate all outstanding convertible notes through the issuance of restricted stock and no further obligations debt will exist;
  •  The Company received a request from a number of its employees to purchase shares in the Company, as well as a few of its long-term shareholders, and in just two (2) business days it has received paperwork supporting over $2 million in restricted stock purchases by these individuals;
  •  Over the last two (2) weeks the Company received several proposals for long term financing, generally in excess of $20 million each, whose structure consisted of either convertible debt or an equity line. After careful review, and with consideration to the long-term interests of its shareholders, it has declined to pursue these offers and instead will be working with its investment banking professionals on a more traditional approach, generally believing that its financing needs may be better accomplished at higher valuations, and with better terms.
  •  It has begun discussions with regard to a long term financing facility in conjunction with its efforts to up-list its shares to either the NYSE/American exchange or NASDAQ with a number of well-known and reputable investment banking organizations.

Regarding the investment through restricted stock, it received offers from a number of its executives last Friday, January 29, including the CEO of The Good Clinic business unit to acquire restricted common stock. Based on the prior day ten (10) day average closing price, less a 20% discount for the risk associated with restricted stock, it agreed to accept a price of $.25 per share. The offer was extended to a small number of others, and by the end of business Monday, February 1, it has paperwork for over $2 million in new equity. At the same time the group that had provided convertible debt financing previously inquired about the potential to exchange their remaining obligations to restricted common stock and the Company agreed to do so, extinguishing all remaining convertible debt obligations at the same valuation, a decided advantage over the original terms. The original founders of The Good Clinic, who had been issued $120,000 of Series A Preferred shares in 2020 as consideration for the contribution of their business have also agreed to exchange those shares for restricted common stock, resulting in the extinguishment of the Series A shares previously issued. The Company’s counsel is reviewing all related documents and it expects to file those on Form 8K shortly.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mitesco CEO Reports on Progress and Its Improving Outlook MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today provided the following insight as to its business and operations, as well as its capital structure. “The new year has been action-packed,” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Mitesco Announces Opening of The Good Clinic at Nordhaus, Minneapolis; Expands Investment Outlook and Rollout Strategy