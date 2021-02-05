Orexo calls for redemption of its outstanding bonds and obtains temporary waiver

The date for the redemption will fall on 3 March 2021 ("Redemption Date") and the record date for the redemption will fall on 24 February 2021 ("Record Date").

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), ("Orexo" or the "Company") (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) ") has today given notice to all holders of the Company's maximum SEK 500,000,000 senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds 2017/2021 with ISIN SE0010494450 (the "Bonds") of exercise of its option for early redemption of the Bonds in full.

The Bonds will be irrevocably redeemed on the redemption date at a redemption price corresponding to 101.50 percent of the total outstanding nominal amount (i.e., SEK 913,500 per Bond), plus accrued but unpaid interest, in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds. The redemption amount will be disbursed to those being directly registered owners of Bonds and registered authorised nominees (Sw. förvaltare) of the Bonds as of the Record Date in the debt ledger maintained by Euroclear Sweden. In connection with the redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

For the purpose of enabling the Company to carry out the redemption without being in technical default under the Bonds, the Company has obtained a temporary waiver from the agent under the terms and conditions for the Bonds.

The Company's notice on early redemption and the notice of the waiver will be made available on the Company's website (www.orexo.com).

The Company's notice on early redemption is governed by Swedish law. This communication is, for the avoidance of doubt, not an offer to purchase or sell financial instruments.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com



Joseph DeFeo, EVP and CFO

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com



Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2020 amounted to SEK 664 m and the number of employees was 138. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4.30 pm CET, February 5, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-calls-for-redemption-of-its-outstanding-bonds-and-obtains-temporary-waiver,c3280699

The following files are available for download: