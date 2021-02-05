 

Panostaja Oyj to Carry Out a Free-Of-Charge Share Issue to the Company Itself

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 16:45  |  15   |   |   

Panostaja Oyj, Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Company´s Own Shares February 5, 2021 5.45 p.m.


Panostaja Oyj to Carry Out a Free-Of-Charge Share Issue to the Company Itself


The Annual General Meeting of Panostaja Oyj held on February 5, 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on one or more share issues and the granting of options and other rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act. This authorization entitles to the issue of no more than 5,200,000 shares and applies to the issue of both new and company-held shares. On the basis of the authorization, the Board of Directors will decide on all terms and conditions for share issues and options as well as on the terms and conditions for the granting of special rights providing entitlement to shares.

Under the aforementioned authorization, Panostaja Oyj's Board of Directors decided on February 5, 2021 to carry out a free-of-charge share issue of 800,000 shares, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 20 of the Limited Liability Companies Act, to the company itself. This is to ensure that the company holds a sufficient number of its own shares for securing the commitment of key personnel and for other purposes decided on by the Board of Directors.

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register around March 10, 2021. The new shares will be incorporated into Euroclear Finland Oy's book-entry system around March 10, 2021, and they will be made available for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki around March 11, 2021.


On behalf of Panostaja Oyj's Board of Directors

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO


For further information, please contact CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159.

www.panostaja.fi




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Panostaja Oyj to Carry Out a Free-Of-Charge Share Issue to the Company Itself Panostaja Oyj, Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Company´s Own Shares February 5, 2021 5.45 p.m. Panostaja Oyj to Carry Out a Free-Of-Charge Share Issue to the Company Itself The Annual General Meeting of Panostaja Oyj held on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
Panostaja Oyj´s Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board
13:15 Uhr
Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021
15.01.21
Panostaja Group Annual Report, Reward Policy and Report on the Management and Control System 2020 published