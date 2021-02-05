 

Hidrox(R), a proprietary olive polyphenols formulation may help in managing COVID-19 pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 17:11  |  53   |   |   

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliphenol LLC, Hayward, California, announces the publication of a discovery focused upon the SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activity of Hidrox, an olive polyphenols formulation for a potential treatment against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Paper, "The SARS-CoV-2- Inactivating Activity of Hydroxytyrosol-Rich Aqueous Olive Pulp Extract (Hidrox(r)) and its use as Virucidal Cream for Topical Application" was published by the International Journal "Viruses" as part of their special issue "Unconventional Antiviral Agents" and is available online: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/2/232/pdf. The publication discloses a collaborative effort to study the SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activity of Hidrox, a proprietary formulation of olive polyphenols developed by the U.S. company. The experimental work was conducted in Japan at the Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, in collaboration with Dr. Roberto Crea, CEO and CSO of Oliphenol. The published results show a virucidal activity of Hidrox against SARS-CoV-2, when delivered both as a liquid and a lotion (cream) form. 

Oliphenol LLC logo

"The experiments show clearly that our product can kill the virus very quickly by several order of magnitude in less than few hours," explains Dr. Crea.

"The main component of Hidrox, called hydroxytyrosol, delivered in its natural environment, is a potent virucidal compound." Few years ago, the research group at Obihiro University discovered the antiviral activity of olive derived hydroxytyrosol, used as pure component, to demonstrate antiviral activity against other viruses, like influenza and Newcastle viruses.

"When we started to test Hidrox against SARS-CoV-2 we had in mind its superior activity (more than 20 times) versus the pure hydroxytyrosol, also confirmed in two recent publications," states Dr. Crea, the inventor of Hidrox.

"We have shown that the Hidrox solution exhibits time- and concentration-dependent SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activities with much more potent virucidal activity than pure HT. The study of mechanism of action suggested that both Hidrox and HT induced structural changes in SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins." In addition, Hidrox or HT treatment disrupt the viral genome. The virucidal mechanism is a mix of cross linking the subunit S1 and interfering with the integrity of the genetic material, the viral RNA. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hidrox(R), a proprietary olive polyphenols formulation may help in managing COVID-19 pandemic HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Oliphenol LLC, Hayward, California, announces the publication of a discovery focused upon the SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activity of Hidrox, an olive polyphenols formulation for a potential treatment against …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rosneft and bp Agree to Cooperate on Carbon Management and Sustainability
Peace One Day announces the Peace One Day Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience, 21 March ...
Bambuser Augments Live Video Shopping Platform with New Features for Audience Engagement and ...
The Appeal of Digitized Payment Solutions Continues to Grow
Gaming Innovation Group signs US iGaming platform agreement with Playstar
Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture to Account for 80% of Overall Demand through 2031: Persistence Market Research
Tradelize launches social network for cryptocurrency traders and investors
Further Study supports use of Nevisense within new Non-melanoma Skin Cancer application
WeBank Named in Gartner "The China Blockchain Service Network: A New Digital Infrastructure to Accelerate and Challenge Digital Commerce Globally"
i(x) investments' Platform Company, WasteFuel, Announces Partnership with NetJets and Prime Infra
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods