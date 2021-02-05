Hidrox(R), a proprietary olive polyphenols formulation may help in managing COVID-19 pandemic

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliphenol LLC, Hayward, California, announces the publication of a discovery focused upon the SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activity of Hidrox, an olive polyphenols formulation for a potential treatment against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Paper, "The SARS-CoV-2- Inactivating Activity of Hydroxytyrosol-Rich Aqueous Olive Pulp Extract (Hidrox(r)) and its use as Virucidal Cream for Topical Application " was published by the International Journal "Viruses" as part of their special issue "Unconventional Antiviral Agents" and is available online: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/2/232/pdf . The publication discloses a collaborative effort to study the SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activity of Hidrox, a proprietary formulation of olive polyphenols developed by the U.S. company. The experimental work was conducted in Japan at the Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, in collaboration with Dr. Roberto Crea, CEO and CSO of Oliphenol. The published results show a virucidal activity of Hidrox against SARS-CoV-2, when delivered both as a liquid and a lotion (cream) form.

"The experiments show clearly that our product can kill the virus very quickly by several order of magnitude in less than few hours," explains Dr. Crea.

"The main component of Hidrox, called hydroxytyrosol, delivered in its natural environment, is a potent virucidal compound." Few years ago, the research group at Obihiro University discovered the antiviral activity of olive derived hydroxytyrosol, used as pure component, to demonstrate antiviral activity against other viruses, like influenza and Newcastle viruses.

"When we started to test Hidrox against SARS-CoV-2 we had in mind its superior activity (more than 20 times) versus the pure hydroxytyrosol, also confirmed in two recent publications," states Dr. Crea, the inventor of Hidrox.

"We have shown that the Hidrox solution exhibits time- and concentration-dependent SARS-CoV-2-inactivating activities with much more potent virucidal activity than pure HT. The study of mechanism of action suggested that both Hidrox and HT induced structural changes in SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins." In addition, Hidrox or HT treatment disrupt the viral genome. The virucidal mechanism is a mix of cross linking the subunit S1 and interfering with the integrity of the genetic material, the viral RNA.