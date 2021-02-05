 

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

05.02.2021 / 17:08
AlzChem Group AG

AlzChem Group AG announces the start of the share repurchase program which was published by an ad hoc announcement dated February 2, 2021.

Starting February 8, 2021, AlzChem Group AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") will repurchase over a period of up to twelve months up to 50,000 no-par-value shares of the Company having a total purchase price of up to EUR 1 million (excluding ancillary purchase costs) exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will not exceed or fall short of the share price determined by the opening auction in XETRA trading on the trading day by more than 10 per cent. The Managing Board of AlzChem Group AG, upon authorization of the Supervisory Board, is thus exercising the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2019, to acquire own shares.

The purpose of the buyback is to acquire an acquisition currency that is favorable from the Company's point of view; this does not exclude the use of the acquired shares for other legally permissible purposes covered by the authorization of the Annual General Meeting.

The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of AlzChem Group AG through ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany, which was commissioned by the Company. ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft will decide on the timing of the share purchase independently, without being influenced by the Company. The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, in line with applicable statutory regulations.

The share repurchase program will be implemented pursuant to the trading terms of Art. 5 of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec..(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052. Accordingly, executed repurchases will be announced in a manner compliant with the requirements of Art. 2 Sec. (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 no later than on the seventh trading day following their conclusion. In addition, AlzChem Group AG will provide regular updates on the progress of the share repurchase program at www.alzchem.com.

Trostberg, February 5, 2021

AlzChem Group AG
Contact:
Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications

