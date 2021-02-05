TELUS International announces closing of IPO and the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option

The offering generated aggregate gross proceeds to TELUS International, TELUS and Baring of U.S. $1.06 billion (CAD$1.36 billion), including the exercise of the over-allotment option in full. The net proceeds to TELUS International are expected to be approximately US$490 million (CAD$627 million), and are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. TELUS International will not receive any proceeds from the subordinate voting shares sold by the selling shareholders.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TSX: T; NYSE: TU) (TELUS) and its subsidiary, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) (TELUS International), today announced the closing of the upsized TELUS International initial public offering (IPO) of 42.55 million subordinate voting shares at a price of US$25.00 per share, which includes 5.55 million subordinate voting shares purchased upon the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase additional subordinate voting shares from TELUS and Baring Private Equity Asia (Baring), the selling shareholders.

The subordinate voting shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 3, 2021 under the ticker “TIXT.”

The subordinate voting shares sold in the IPO included approximately 21.0 million subordinate voting shares from TELUS International treasury and approximately 21.55 million subordinate voting shares from the selling shareholders. As of the closing of the IPO, and including the impact from the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, TELUS holds 67.0% of the voting power of TELUS International and 55.2% of the economic interest, and Baring holds approximately 30.7% of the voting power of TELUS International and 25.3% of the economic interest.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as joint lead book-running managers for the IPO. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities and CIBC World Markets Inc. also acted as active book-running managers. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. also acted as book-running managers. Additionally, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC acted as co-managers.