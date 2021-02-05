MicroSalt Inc. has launched the crowdfund via crowdfunding platform microventures.com . US$188K has already been raised to-date and their goal is to raise up to US$750,000 in the next 150 days at a pre-money valuation of US$5m, with a 10% early subscriber discount for the first $100,000 invested. Proceeds will be used to help fuel the company’s growth and innovation strategy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK),(OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that portfolio company Salarius Ltd’s subsidiary MicroSalt Inc. has launched an equity crowdfund to raise up to US$750,000.

Victor Hugo Manzanilla, MicroSalt Inc CEO said: “I am extremely excited and grateful for the support of more than 400 investors that have already contributed to our recently launched crowdfund. They are aligned with our vision to make great tasting, better-for-you snacks with MicroSalt, with roughly half the sodium compared with traditional potato chips.”

Marketing Update

MicroSalt Inc. has also announced that is delivering MicroSalt to a newly on-boarded restaurant distributor, which opens the food service market for the company. This distributor has an initial order to sell MicroSalt to an 18-location restaurant chain, that will provide its customers with full-flavour, low-sodium tortilla chips.

Additionally, MicroSalt Inc. is expanding its SaltMe! products by offering the 1oz small size package in both Original and Barbecue flavour within the next two weeks. This will enable SaltMe! to better compete on Amazon by making available the #1 selling potato chip package size.





About MicroSalt Inc.

MicroSalt Inc, is the developer and manufacturer of a patented, low-sodium salt called MicroSalt. We are passionate about improving peoples lives with better for you snacks by taking the lead in the industry and providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one to our knowledge that delivers real salt (sodium chloride) flavour because it is salt. Our new patented technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, resulting in approximately 50% less sodium consumption.