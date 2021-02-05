Scatec ASA - Exercise of employee share options

Upon option exercise, the primary insiders below have realised the subscribed shares.

Oslo, 5 February 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 3 February 2021 regarding exercise of employee share options.

All the shares were sold at a price of NOK 314.517 per share.

An overview of shares and options held by these primary insiders after the sale is attached hereto.

