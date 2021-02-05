 

Allstate CEO to Present at Bank of America Securities Conference 2021

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO, will present at the virtual Bank of America Securities Conference at 11:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will be posted in the executive speeches section shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.



