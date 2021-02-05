 

Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Listing on Canadian Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 17:30  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”), a biosciences company focused on creating the next generation of psychedelic and related therapies for the treatment of mental health and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company’s common shares (the “Shares”) are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on Monday, February 8, 2021, under the ticker symbol “DRUG.”

Bright Minds is focused on modern-day drug design and aims to improve on first-generation psychedelics by creating drugs that are selective serotonin agonists. The Company is developing therapeutics with improvements on first generation psychedelic compounds including safety, predictable pharmacokinetics and shorter half-life under a strong IP portfolio.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Bright Minds, as we officially become a publicly traded company. The next 12-24 months will be an exciting and active time for us, as we advance our lead product through the pre-clinical process and into human trials. Our team of renowned scientists brings extensive experience in drug discovery and drug development, and our innovative approach stands to improve significantly on first-generation psychedelics,” stated Ian McDonald, CEO.

“Listing on the CSE expands our visibility within the investor community and provides us with increased access to the capital needed to fund our drug development programs. This is an important step on our journey to create psychedelic drugs that are safe, with minimized side effects and improved patient outcomes,” concluded McDonald.

About Bright Minds
Bright Minds is a pre-clinical biosciences company with a portfolio of compounds designed to precisely target abnormalities in neurocircuitry that lead to dysfunctional behaviors. Bright Minds is focused on developing targeted therapies with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders through the use of serotonergic compounds leveraging its world class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious neuropsychiatry drugs into the clinic. Bright Minds drugs extenuate the therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds while minimizing the side effects thereby creating superior drugs to first generation compounds, such as psilocybin.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the date of listing of the Shares and the advancement of the Company’s drug development program, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which are described in the Company’s public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws.

Investor Contact:
Judy DiClemente
jdiclemente@insitecony.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Listing on Canadian Stock Exchange VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”), a biosciences company focused on creating the next generation of psychedelic and related therapies for the treatment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
McEwen Mining Announces Fox Complex Growth Funding Secured by Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units