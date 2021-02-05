 

DELFINGEN Industry Net Sales for 4th quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 17:40  |  51   |   |   

 

PRESS RELEASE
Anteuil, February 5th, 2021


 

Fourth quarter net sales up 57.5 %
Organic growth in the Automotive Division of 19 %
and outperformance of the Automotive Market by 17 points


 

Consolidated sales for 4th quarter

In millions euro Q4 2020* Q4 2019 Published Organic  Exchange
rates 		Change of
perimeter
Net sales
 90.8 57.6 57.5 %  16.0 % - 5.4 % 47.0 %

 

In millions euro Q4 2020* Q4 2019 Published Organic  Exchange
rates 		Change of
perimeter
Automotive 54.2 47.8 13.5 % 19.0 % - 5.5 % -
Industrial 9.5 9.8 - 3.9 % 1.4 % - 5.3 % -
Schlemmer ** 27.1 -  -   -  - 47.0 %


2020 consolidated sales

In millions euros    2020*     2019   Published    Organic   Exchange rates  Change of
perimeter
Net sales
 241.9 230.5 5.0 % - 9.0 % - 1.8 % 15.8 %


 

In millions euro   2020*     2019      Published      Organic  Exchange rates Change of
perimeter
Automotive 169.7 186.8 - 9.2 % - 7.2 % - 2.0 % -
Industrial 35.8 43.6 - 18.0 % - 16.8 % -1.2 % -
Schlemmer ** 36.4 - - - - 15.8 %

* Unaudited
** Excluding sites held in joint ventures 


 

CONSTANT PERIMETER

Automotive market: 9.2 % decline in a market that went down by 16.3 %***

Sales at constant exchange rates went down by 7.2 % at the end of December 2020 (-9.2 % based on published data), while worldwide automotive production fell by 16.3 %***.
The impact of exchange rates on -Automotive- sales at the end of December was unfavorable at €3.7 million mainly due to the exchange rate (€/$).

By business: 

All businesses outperformed the Automotive Market, with the exception of the “Interior Trim Fastening” business, which was mainly impacted by the sharp decline in the Indian market.

In millions euro   2020     2019     Published    Organic  Exchange rates
Protection systems
 120.6 132.4 - 8.9 % - 6.9 % - 2.0 %﻿
Fluid transfer 35.8 38.9 - 7.9 % - 6.3 % - 1.6 %
Logistics and Assembly Services 9.1 10.1 - 10.1 % - 9.5 % - 0.6 %
Interior Trim Fastening 4.2 5.4 - 22.4 % - 16.8 % - 5.6 %

By region:

All regions have been affected at the same level by the crisis.

In millions euro   2020     2019     Published    Organic  Exchange rates  
Americas 85.7 94.6 - 9.5 % - 7.1 % - 2.4 %
Europe - Africa 59.0 63.5 - 7.2 % - 6.4 % - 0.8 %
Asia 25.1 28.7 - 12.5 % - 9.4 % - 3.1 %

In the Americas and Europe - Africa regions, which account for 85 % of its automotive sales, DELFINGEN clearly outperformed the market.

In millions euro    Published    Organic Exchange rates Automotive market
evolution *** 		Performance

vs. organic
Americas - 9.5 % - 7.1 % - 2.4 % - 22.0 % 14.9 pts
Europe - Africa - 7.2 % - 6.4 % - 0.8 % - 21.1 % 14.7 pts
Asia - 12.5 % - 9.4 % - 3.1 % - 11.4 % 2.0 pts

By quarters:

In millions euros  2020  2019      Published      Organic  Exchange rates    Automotive
market
evolution *** 		 Performance

vs. organic 
Q1
 48.2 45.8 5.2 % 3.6 % 1.6 % - 23.0 % 26.6 pts
Q2 18.3 45.8 - 60.1 %   - 59.7 %   - 0.4 % - 39.4 % - 20.3 pts
Q3 49.0 47.5 3.3 % 6.7 % - 3.4 %   - 4.6 %   11.3 pts  
Q4 54.2 47.8 13.5 % 19.0 % - 5.5 % 2.1 % 16.9 pts

 

﻿Industrial Market:

﻿Industrial Market decreased by 16.8 % at constant exchange rates ( -18 % on published data).
At constant exchange rates,

  • Drossbach North America sales went down by 13 % ( -14.6 % on published data),
  • The “Electrical and thermal insulation” business went down by 15.7 % ( -17.2 % on published data),
  • The “Technical Belts and straps” business went down by 26.2 % (same change on published data).

The impact of the exchange rates on - Industrial market - sales was unfavorable by - 0.5 m€ at the end of December.﻿

﻿CHANGE IN PERIMETER

﻿Schlemmer’s Europe-Africa activities

Considering the very recent integration of Schlemmer’s Europe/Africa perimeter, Schlemmer is for the moment isolated from the historical perimeter of DELFINGEN. Figures at the end of December are significantly better than those expected at the time of the acquisition. A proforma analysis of sales for this activity shows a breakdown of around 93 % in the Automotive Market and 7 % in the Industrial Market.

Net sales from sites held in joint ventures (Italy, Morocco and Tunisia) are not included in the published revenues because these sites are placed on an equivalence.
Between September and December, the amount of this turnover is 6.7 m€. Following the acquisition of 51 % of Schlemmer Italy previously held by Intercable, the Schlemmer Italy, Morocco and Tunisia entities will be fully consolidated from December 31st, 2020. (see December 23rd, 2020 Press Release).

Perspectives :

DELFINGEN’s strong commercial performance in Q4 confirms the company’s strategic positioning in a rapidly changing Automotive Market with accelerating demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

DELFINGEN’s mission is to protect the electrical wiring, the real vehicles’ nervous system.

In this context, and as announced in the press release of December 23rd, 2020, DELFINGEN expects a current operating margin of around 8.0 % of turnover.


*** Source: IHS December 2020


DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions
for electric and fluid on-board networks

EURONEXT Growth Paris - Code ISIN : FR 0000054132 - Mnemonic: ALDEL
Next Press Release: March 26th, 2021 - 2020 Annual Results
Contact: Mr Christophe Clerc : +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00 

 www.delfingen.com



 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DELFINGEN Industry Net Sales for 4th quarter 2020   PRESS RELEASEAnteuil, February 5th, 2021   Fourth quarter net sales up 57.5 %Organic growth in the Automotive Division of 19 %and outperformance of the Automotive Market by 17 points   Consolidated sales for 4th quarter In millions euroQ4 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
McEwen Mining Announces Fox Complex Growth Funding Secured by Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units