 

Allied Announces Launch of $600 Million Green Bond Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN)(“Allied”) announced today that it has launched an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of series H senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”). The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. Allied intends to provide further details of the offering, including pricing information, when available.

The Debentures are Allied’s inaugural Green Bond issuance under its previously announced Green Financing Framework, which is available on Allied’s website at https://www.alliedreit.com/company/esg/.

“Not only is this a meaningful step forward for our ESG program, the use of proceeds will improve our interest coverage ratio, extend the weighted average term of our debt and augment our pool of unencumbered investment properties,” said Michael Emory, President and CEO. “While not a specific objective of the offering, the use of the proceeds will also increase our annual cashflow per unit by approximately three cents.”

Allied makes this offering pursuant to its base shelf prospectus dated November 19, 2019. The terms of the offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with Canadian securities regulators.

Allied intends to allocate the net proceeds of the offering to fund the financing and/or refinancing of eligible green projects (“Eligible Green Projects”) as described in the Allied Green Financing Framework (the “Framework”). Prior to allocation of the net proceeds of the offering to Eligible Green Projects, Allied intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (a) to redeem in full the $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.934% series B senior unsecured debentures due November 14, 2022 (the “Series B Debentures”), (b) to repay a first mortgage in the amount of $150 million secured by 700 de la Gauchetière West, Montréal, (c) to repay certain amounts drawn on Allied’s unsecured credit facility, and (d) for general trust purposes. The net proceeds will ultimately be allocated to Eligible Green Projects in accordance with the Framework.

