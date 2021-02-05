 

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 18:00  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in January 31, 2021, in accordance with articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights *

Number of voting rights **

6,055,605

8,317,017

7,950,862

* The number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on all shares eligible for voting right (single or double), including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares).

** All Group shares have equal right to vote, except treasury shares, which are deprived of the right to vote, and registered shares held for more than four years that are eligible for double voting rights.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Regulatory News: ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in January 31, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Gilead Sciences Announces 4.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2021 Dividend
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, ...
Twist Bioscience Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
ESI Group Contributes to the Reforestation of the Planet by Planting 10,000 Trees by 2025
15.01.21
ESI Group: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
14.01.21
ESI Group to Collaborate on R&D French Project for Sustainable Automotive Aluminum Solutions