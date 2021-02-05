Closure of the Company's Offer under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021

The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £9 million limit (inclusive of the £3 million over-allotment facility exercised) under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus dated 5 January 2021 ("Offer"), which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 26 February 2021, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 9 April 2021 for applications in respect of the 2021/2022 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 3 business days following allotment.

The offers in respect of the four companies still participating in the Albion VCT Offers remain open and valid applications for shares in the Company received subsequent to the Offer closing will be dealt with in accordance with prospective investors' instructions on their application forms.

5 February 2021