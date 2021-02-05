INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2021

Number of shares as of January 31, 2021

Date 01/31/2021 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 294,848,054 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights(1) 294,848,054 Number of exercisable voting rights(2) 285,225,082

Change in the number of shares since the release of the latest half-year financial statements

Total number of shares as of June 30, 2020 299,939,198 Number of shares cancelled on January 19, 2021 5,091,144 Total number of shares as of January 31, 2021 294,848,054





AGENDA February 17, 2021 2020 full-year earnings May 6, 2021 Annual General Meeting

(1) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of January 31, 2021 Klépierre owns 9,622,972 of its own shares.







(2) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.







