The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $140,000 or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net income of approximately $75,000 or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded net income of approximately $169,000 or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $201,000, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2019.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $15,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $1.14 million as compared to approximately $1.12 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of approximately $15,000, or 1.3%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in total interest expense of approximately $62,000, offset by a decrease in total interest income of approximately $47,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of approximately $41,000 as compared to a provision of approximately $38,000 for the same period in 2019. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $12,000 or 1.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same quarter in 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $32,000, or 48.3% while total non-interest expense decreased approximately $44,000 or (4.2%) as compared to the same three-month period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to gains of approximately $39,000 related to our leasing and mortgage lending activities, offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $8,000 or (18.1%). The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to decreases in salaries and benefits of approximately $80,000 and professional service expense of approximately $22,000 offset in part by an increase in data processing expenses of approximately $22,000.