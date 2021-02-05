 

IQE plc Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 17:53  |  37   |   |   

5 February 2021

IQE plc
(“IQE” or the “Company”)

Holding(s) in Company

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IQE PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Baltimore, Maryland, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name T. Rowe Price International Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 03 February 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 05 February 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15.85% 0.45% 16.30% 800,788,829
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		16.02% 0.86% 16.88%  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0009619924   126,962,117   15.85%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 126,962,117 15.85%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Shares on loan N/A Right of recall on demand 3,637,500 0.45%
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 3,637,500 0.45%
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
   T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. 6.79% 0.00% 6.79%
   T. Rowe Price International Ltd 9.06% 0.45% 9.51%
       
       
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Date of completion 05 February 2021



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IQE plc Holding(s) in Company 5 February 2021 IQE plc(“IQE” or the “Company”) Holding(s) in Company 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:IQE PLC1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
McEwen Mining Announces Fox Complex Growth Funding Secured by Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
IQE plc: Total voting rights
20.01.21
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company
20.01.21
IQE plc: FY 2020 Trading Update