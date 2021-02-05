 

Siemens Honored with Nine Wins in the Control Engineering 2021 Engineers’ Choice Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 18:24  |  21   |   |   

Siemens has once again captured wins across nine categories in the 34th Annual Control Engineering Engineers’ Choice Awards. The awards highlight some of the best new control, instrumentation, and automation products as chosen by Control Engineering‘s product users. These products are the core elements to Siemens’ Digital Enterprise end-to-end solutions that connect the virtual and real world over the entire lifecycle – for discrete and process industries.

Siemens won for the following products:

  • Software-Asset Management, Reporting: Siemens TIA Selection Tool
  • Motion Control-Drives, Servo: SIMATIC Drive Controller
  • Safety-Machine Safety: SIMATIC ET 200eco PN F-DI 8 x 24 VDC
  • Hardware-Industrial PCs, CNCs: SIMATIC Field PG M6 Industrial Computer
  • Hardware-HMI, Operator Interface, Thin-Client: SIMATIC HMI Unified Comfort Panel
  • Network Integration-I/O systems: SIMATIC IOT 2050
  • Software-Control Design: TIA Portal Test Suite Advanced V16
  • Industrial Internet of Things Connectivity-Software: TIA Portal V16
  • Process Control-Process Sensors, Transmitters: SITRANS LR100 series are 80 GHz compact radar transmitters with Bluetooth wireless

Honorable mentions include:

  • Network integration: ET 200SP MultiFieldbus Interface Module
  • Software-HMI Software: SIMATIC WinCC Unified Engineering Software
  • Process Control-Process Sensors, Transmitters: Siemens external Digital Sensor Link (DSL) for SITRANS FST030 ultrasonic flow system

The Siemens Digital Enterprise solution portfolio enables industrial companies of all sizes to implement current and future technologies for the automation and digitalization. Learn more at: siemens.com/digital-enterprise.

For more information on Siemens awards, please visit: https://new.siemens.com/us/en/products/automation/systems/industrial/i ...

For a complete listing, please visit: https://www.controleng.com/articles/spotlight-on-innovation-2021-engin ...

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI’s unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siemens Honored with Nine Wins in the Control Engineering 2021 Engineers’ Choice Awards Siemens has once again captured wins across nine categories in the 34th Annual Control Engineering Engineers’ Choice Awards. The awards highlight some of the best new control, instrumentation, and automation products as chosen by Control …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Gilead Sciences Announces 4.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2021 Dividend
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, ...
Twist Bioscience Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update