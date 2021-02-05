JetBlue Foundation Provides Emergency Grants to 12 STEM Organizations Severely Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

The JetBlue Foundation, founded in 2013, is independent from JetBlue and has a separate Board of Directors and an Advisory Committee both made up of JetBlue crewmembers from across the airline. These grants are provided directly from the JetBlue Foundation.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced a round of rapid response grants from the JetBlue Foundation. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected funding for non-profits and education programs. To help with immediate needs, the JetBlue Foundation issued a round of emergency grants to 12 aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education grantees and partners in need of financial support to continue their critical work reaching students and communities traditionally underrepresented in these fields.

The JetBlue Foundation, the first airline foundation focused solely on supporting aviation and STEM education, invited a group of previous grantees and partners to apply. This round of grants supports education programs focused on mentorship, technical education training and social justice, with a joint goal of increasing access and awareness of STEM and aviation careers. The rapid response cycle will help organizations committed to racial and gender equity that have encountered financial setbacks in achieving their missions due to the pandemic. Considerations were given to programs providing opportunities for virtual engagement and those in need of technology resources for online and remote education.

“Race, gender and economic disparity disproportionately affect communities of color and women and girls. This became more apparent during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ursula Hurley, president of the JetBlue Foundation. “Several of our partners’ survival was at risk due to a lack of funding. Our grantees are actively working to advance diversity, social justice and equity, especially in STEM and aviation where barriers to access already exist. If these organizations are not able to continue their work today, our industry’s future talent pipeline will be impacted. The JetBlue Foundation issued rapid response grants to help these programs survive so students’ STEM paths would not be deterred.”