 

Rix.GG hires Jan "Careion" Hoffmann as Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, one of the fastest growing esports organisations in the UK, announces the expansion of its senior leadership team with a new Chief Operating Officer, Jan "Careion" Hoffmann.

 

Jan "Careion" Hoffmann has come to Rix.GG in order to improve and streamline the operational side of the business, driving the organisation closer to its 2021 goals. Jan brings a wealth of knowledge in the esports industry, having previously been the Head of Team Operations at FNATIC. Prior to working on the management side of esports, he was a professional esports player and coach.

Jamie Lewis, founder, said: "Jan's story is a great example of how esports players can find relevant careers off the server once they've hung up their professional gaming boots."

Jan "Careion" Hoffmann said: "I am incredibly excited to announce that I have taken the position of COO at RixGG. During the past few weeks, the RixGG Team has shown me nothing but professionalism and passion in our early conversations. I am looking forward to the challenge and working on all of the exciting projects in our 2021 pipeline!"

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg.

