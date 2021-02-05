Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share on the Company's common stock, which compares to the prior dividend of $0.257 as adjusted for the 5% stock dividend that was paid on December 18, 2020. This represents an increase in the quarterly dividend per share of 2% and marks the 53rd consecutive year that the Company has increased its regular cash dividend per share. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2021.

